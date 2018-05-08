Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Homestead Mayor Steven Bateman surrendered Tuesday to begin his year prison sentence.

The 63-year-old was convicted on corruption charges three years ago and sentenced to 22 months in prison. He had been free on bond pending an appeal.

The charges against Bateman came after a CBS4 News investigation by Jim DeFede revealed that he was on the payroll of Community Health of South Florida, something which he failed to disclose.

A jury convicted Bateman on two felony counts of illegal compensation and a misdemeanor count of illegal lobbying.

Prosecutors said his $125 an hour consultant job conflicted with his role as mayor of Homestead and that he used his power as mayor to try to get a pump station built that would benefit the health care company without revealing his side job.

Bateman’s attorney maintained his client acted appropriately and the pump station benefited a number of businesses.