SOUTHWEST RANCHES (CBSMiami) – As scary as it was confusing, the injury to Major League pitcher Danny Farquhar left many praying for the health of the Pembroke Pines native.

Back in April when Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm, team officials said he was in the fight for his life.

But nearly three weeks later there is some good news.

The Chicago White Sox released a statement Monday with an update on his condition, which said the 31-year-old had been released from the hospital and doctors believe he will be able to pitch again.

Those words read like a miracle considering 15 percent of aneurysms result in death and 4 out of 7 people are left with disabilities.

Danny pitched at Archbishop McCarthy in Southwest Ranches when he was in high school and met his future wife on the campus.

His former coach and the school’s current athletic director Tony Massaro says the two have been in contact.

“I was ecstatic but not surprised because that’s the kind of kid Danny’s always been,” Massaro said. “When confronted with a challenge, he’s going to prove you wrong but he’s going to do it in his old way. He’ll do it quietly. I’m just so happy for them; his mom, his dad, his whole family because he’s one of the lucky ones that made it through.”

Prayers and well wishes have been flooding in from around Chicago and the baseball world.

At Archbishop McCarthy, the baseball team hopes to celebrate a regional win against Miami Springs, but the staff is already celebrating an even bigger win; that Danny is home recovering and could return to the field in 2019.

“We were all praying for him, we prayed for him every day in our class,” said Archbishop McCarthy teacher and athletic trainer Marshall Ho. “For him to make a recovery like this and to also know his career can continue is such a blessing. We’re excited!”