MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A longtime teacher at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School who was involved in a controversy has resigned.

She was accused of encouraging a hazing inside her classroom.

Now Cristina Ramirez, who had been suspended since early March, has quit.

Ramirez was accused of orchestrating an incident in which a student was tied to a chair in front of the classroom and pelted with paper balls and shoes by other students.

It was supposed to be a punishment for failing to complete an assignment.

The state attorney declined to file charges, but the school confirms Ramirez resigned last Friday.

