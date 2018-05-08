Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A longtime teacher at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School who was involved in a controversy has resigned.
She was accused of encouraging a hazing inside her classroom.
Now Cristina Ramirez, who had been suspended since early March, has quit.
Ramirez was accused of orchestrating an incident in which a student was tied to a chair in front of the classroom and pelted with paper balls and shoes by other students.
It was supposed to be a punishment for failing to complete an assignment.
The state attorney declined to file charges, but the school confirms Ramirez resigned last Friday.