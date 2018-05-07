MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami police are looking for a third suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Liberty City that left two teenagers dead and two others victims injured nearly a month ago.

That suspect is Deondre McDuffy. At news conference Monday, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said McDuffy is armed and dangerous.

Saturday, two other men were arrested for their involvement in the shooting.

They are 21-year-old Yaairnes Rashad Bryant and 19-year-old Anthony Clinch. Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

They are accused of killing 17-year-old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon, and injuring two others.

Green was a member of the National Honor Society at Northwestern Senior High school, and Dixon was a former student there.

Green, Dixon and two others were together on the lawn outside a Liberty Square apartment when they were struck with gunfire. No motive was immediately clear but Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says authorities believe the quadruple shooting is gang related.

The two men appeared before a judge on Sunday.