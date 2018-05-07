Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MOSCOW (CBSMiami) – Russian President Vladamir Putin was sworn in for a fourth term, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years.

Fittingly enough, he addressed the nation from what was a century ago the throne room of the czars in the Kremlin Palace.

His message emphasized tradition, family values, and strength.

The ceremony was elaborately choreographed with military salutes and a meet and greet to highlight his popularity with young people.

Not all young people though.

On Saturday there were demonstrations across the country called by the opposition leader Alexei Navalny against what he calls the rigged elections that gave Putin another term in power.

Down with the Czar the crowd chanted before the police moved in and arrested Navalny and about a thousand of his supporters.

None of this was covered on main Russian TV News.

Political analysts have warned that a new term doesn’t mean a new Putin. They say expect to see very much the same style authoritarian government at home with lots of corruption and abroad, an aggressive Putin who will continue to attack Western democracies with disinformation and cyber weapons.

Putin has been in power since 1999 and is on course to become the longest-serving Russian leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.