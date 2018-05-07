Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video from November shows Matthew Barry fatally shooting Andre Smith inside a Davie CVS during a Craig’s list deal.

Smith’s mom calls it murder.

“I’m going to fight with everything in me along with my attorneys,” Andrea Smith vowed. “To make sure Matthew Barry gets his day in court. He’s a murdered. He killed my baby!”

A Broward grand jury saw it differently.

Last week it wrote in its findings, “Your grand jury has concluded that the Homicide of Andre Smith, was the result of the justifiable use of deadly force” and that “criminal charges against any involved individual are not warranted.”

Smith family attorneys say this case should have never gone to a grand jury, that the state attorney should have taken it to trail.

“I’m calling him out on it,” said attorney Jose Baez, “I think he’s a coward to not be able to take this case to trial and to not file charges on this matter, it’s pathetic.”

Family attorneys say the case smacks of racism, that the fact that Smith was black and the shooter was white made a difference. The elephant in the room is race.

And it’s clear as day,” said high profile civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump. He’s lending his support, blaming Florida’s “stand your ground law”

“The stand your ground law continues to allow others to murder our children and not be held accountable,” he said. “Today it has to stop, let it stop with Andre Smith,” he said.

Smith family attorney’s charge the edited video released Friday from police does not tell the whole story.

They allege Barry was the aggressor. Smith’s mom vows that her fight is just beginning.

“Matthew Barry might not be in jail,” Andrea Smith said. “But he is dead while standing because my son’s blood is always going to be on his hands.”

The Broward State Attorney’s office is releasing the unedited video from the shooting that day.

A spokesperson also said it’s common to take cases like this to the grand jury and notes that in other stand your ground cases where the shooter was black and the deceased person was white no charges were filed.