MIAMI (CBSMiami)– DIY or Do It Yourself has become a hot trend as people are always looking to save money when they can.

CBS4’s Bianca Peters was recently in need of a TV stand but didn’t want to spend a lot of money for something new.

The best option? Take something old and make it new again.

Here are a few simple steps to refurbishing an old TV stand that will add a new and unique touch to your living area.

Step 1: Find a used TV stand.

Bianca found hers on the app OfferUp where people buy and sell items. She paid 25 dollars and had to transport it home.

Be sure to get the dimensions of the piece of furniture so it will fit in your car.

Step 2: Clean, Sand and Paint

Once the TV stand finally made it home, Bianca wiped it down with a wet cloth, removed the hardware, like the metal handles and lightly sanded the TV stand with a fine sanding block. She used a navy blue paint from Home Depot with an eggshell finish. The paint had primer in it so she only needed one coat.

Step 3: Touch of Gold!

Bianca used Rustoleum metallic gold spray paint to spray the silver handles gold. She purchased a few L-shaped brackets which were sprayed gold as well and added those to the corners of each door for a luxe effect.

The end result is a great looking piece that has new life to it and only cost around 45 dollars in total.