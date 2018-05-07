Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – Capoeira is described as a story of celebration and the ability to express oneself.

It involves music, fighting, dancing, intuition, rich history and breaking a sweat.

Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that really gets people moving.

Instructor Rebelde teaches Capoeira at a studio in Little Haiti.

“The fact that it comes from Brazil, created by African slaves, it has so much culture and so much meaning that when you’re in class, that your hearing the instruments, going through the moves and you listen to the history. You get to feel it very deep inside, in the veins, the drums call to you,” Rebelde explained.

The game of Capoeira is like a conversation of fluid martial arts movements between two people, coupled with authentic Capoeira instruments and songs in Portuguese.

Rebelde has been teaching Capoeira for over 15 years and says that this form of activity is unique in that people with all levels of experience can take the same class. It is an exercise form that uses all muscles of the body, which makes it a great option to staying fit. It can look intimidating because it is not a traditional workout but Rebelde promises that if one keeps an open mind it’s something they could really enjoy.

“A lot of people get scared because you’re doing all these moves, but they don’t understand we go through a big process to gain confidence in yourself. This class was people with one day Capoeira and people with 10 years of Capoeira and we’re all doing the same thing but little by little, we are all gaining confidence in what our own bodies can do.”

Your first class is free at the Capoeira studio in Little Haiti. They have classes Monday through Saturday and even offer kids classes as well.

The address is 260 NE 59th Terrace, Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami.

Call (305) 606-9191 for more information.

What is keeping you happy and healthy? Let us know what is Moving U at movingu@cbs.com for a chance to be featured!