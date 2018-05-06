Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami Police arrested two men on Saturday for a deadly shooting that took place in Liberty City.

Two victims in the shooting died from their injuries. Both were teenage boys.

Police arrested Yaairnes Bryant and Anthony Clinch on Saturday.

They are accused of firing more than 25 shots at four teens back in April, killing two.

Shirelda Thomas’ 18-yr-old nephew Ricky Dickson was one of them.

“He meant the world to us,” she said. “You know that was his mom’s only son.”

17-yr old Kimson Green also died that day.

A 12th grade student at Miami Northwestern survived along with a fourth person

“We can’t bring him back and there’s nothing we can do to ease that pain or possibly the family’s pain,” Thomas said.

It happened at Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Place, just blocks away from where 4 year-old Nyla Jones was inadvertently shot and killed while sitting in a car.

A relative says her uncle opened fire during an argument over food stamps.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says authorities believe the quadruple shooting is gang related.

“Their innocence and the innocence of our community is being chopped away, one life, one soul at a time,” he said.

According to Carvalho, more than five students from Miami Northwestern have been shot and killed over the past three years.

To loved ones and the community, that’s five too many.

“If you know something, say something,” Thomas said. “If everybody gets together and start opening their mouths a lot of this senseless killing would stop because people will be too afraid someone’s going to say something.”

Miami Police will hold a press conference on Monday with more information about the charges that Bryant and Clinch will be facing.