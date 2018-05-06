Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead and another hurt after a fight erupted into a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Police say the shooting broke out Saturday at a home near Southwest 274th street.
Two neighbors got into a fight and shots were fired.
Two people died at the scene — one was 78 years old and the other was 35.
A third was rushed to a hospital.
No word on that person’s condition.
The identities of the victims have not been released.