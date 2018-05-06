Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Deadly crash, Deerfield Beach, Hit-and-run, Local TV, Tamarac

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police in Deerfield Beach have found the vehicle and the driver involved in a deadly hit and run.

47-year-old Tina Cagnana was struck and killed Friday night as she walked with her daughter in the bike lane along A1A.

She was hit by a person driving a white Ford truck, who then took off from the scene.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted that truck, with a damaged front end.

It was parked outside a 7-Eleven in Tamarac.

That officer arrested the driver, who has now been charged with driving under the influence.

