Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBS4MIAMI)– The annual Fort Lauderdale gun show was met with some unhappy people who held up anti-gun posters under the War Memorial sign on Federal Highway Saturday.

The event followed controversy over an advertisement for the show that was printed on the front page of the Sun Sentinel last week. The ad was posted on the page, right under an article about victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.

Fred Guttenberg’s daughter Jamie was one of the 17 people who was shot and killed in the Valentin’s Day massacre. He voiced his outrage on social media writing:

“Looks like the Sun Sentinel editor on this page failed. A story on the victims of gun violence and they put a gun coupon on the page.”

Barbara Markley, the organizer of Saturday’s protest, said she accomplished her goal.

“The commission is not going to renew the lease (for the show). However, I felt it was really important to continue to protest,” she said.

While demonstrators stood outside the auditorium, a gun buyback event was held in Miami. People were encouraged to bring back their guns, in exchange for a 200-dollar gift card for each gun.

Sally Heyman, Commissioner with Miami-Dade County, said “I’m committed to gun responsibility and teaming up with law enforcement annually to help get guns off the street.”

Rashawn Welch, the owner of an exotic car company, also showed up to support the program.

He offered free car rentals or a car provided with a driver for prom for any students returning guns.

Welch said, “I have children thats in my life. I don’t want to see anything happen to them, and who doesn’t want to sit in a rolls Royce?”