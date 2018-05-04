Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you live in South Florida you know how special Zoo Miami is, now visitors have figured it out too.

Readers of USA TODAY and 10Best.com have picked Zoo Miami as one of the ten best zoos in the country.

The voting period, over a four week period, allowed the public to vote online for one nominee per category, per day.

10Best.com averages 5 million visitors per month and was acquired by USA TODAY in January, 2013.

Zoo Miami is the oldest and largest zoological garden in the state and is home to approximately 3000 animals representing over 500 species from around the world.

In addition to its extensive animal collection, Zoo Miami is also classified as a botanical garden and features over 1000 species of trees, palms and other plants to help provide natural environments for all of our residents.