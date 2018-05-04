Filed Under:Local TV, Robert Huizenga

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — A son of the late South Florida businessman Wayne Huizenga is facing charges that he drove his power boat drunk.

Robert Huizenga (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

A Broward Sheriff’s Office report released Friday says a firefighter found 56-year-old Robert Huizenga passed out at the helm of his 30-foot boat in the New River Canal near Fort Lauderdale late Wednesday.

The report says when a deputy arrived Huizenga was sitting on shore, slurring his words and smelling of alcohol. Deputies say he failed a sobriety test. A bartender at a nearby restaurant told detectives Huizenga had been drinking for hours.

Deputies say Huizenga has numerous previous drunken driving and boating arrests.

He was charged with boating under the influence for a fourth or more time, a felony.

Court records do not indicate if he has an attorney.

