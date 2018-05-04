Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For Meghan Markle, the road to Windsor Castle started near Windsor Hills, California.

She grew up there, her mother still lives there in Meghan’s childhood home.

A “No Trespassing” sign sits outside the home now and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is notoriously private.

But neighbors in Windsor Hills can’t contain their excitement about their local girl becoming a princess.

“Heyyyyyy. I think it’s great! She’s beautiful, intelligent and will get along very well with the queen,” said one woman.

“I think it’s good for people not to forget where you come from,” said neighbor Mary Whitehead.

Meghan’s parents divorced when she was just a child. Her father, a former lighting director in Hollywood, now lives a quiet life in a small community in Baja, Mexico.

“The thought of an American princess seems very Hollywood. Very LA. Very movie star, doesn’t it?,” said Lisa Powers of Ye Olde King’s Head, a British gift shop, pub and tea room in Santa Monica.

It’s not the first time an actress became a princess. Meghan Markle is following in Grace Kelly’s footsteps — an American actress who married Prince Rainer of Monaco in 1956,

A royal wedding tea towel — commemorating the prince and future princess’ upcoming nuptials — is just one item flying off the shelves at the Ye Olde King’s Head.

While the 36-year-old has already traded in the sunny skies of Hollywood for London fog, she apparently misses home.

In an online interview that recently surfaced, Meghan said she missed everything about California when she was living in Toronto filming “Suits” — the lifestyle, the palm trees, sun and ocean breezes. She also misses California wine country.

As for her acting career, not so much.

She worked on the show “Suits” for seven season and it’s clear she’s ready to turn in suits for royal crowns.

Teachers from her alma mater — Immaculate Heart High School in Los Feliz — believe her education and upbringing will serve her well as she joins her husband in their royal duties.

And they expect big things for and from her in the future. But don’t we all?