MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A car theft suspect whose arrest went viral after a video surfaced of a Miami police officer kicking him in the head while being taken into custody made his first appearance before a judge Friday morning.

“Good morning Mr. Suazo you were arrested for grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding a police officer,” said Judge Mindy Glazer reading from his arrest report.

David Suazo, 31, was arrested Thursday. A cell phone video shot by a woman, who did wish to be identified, showed him lying face down on the ground. Just as he was being handcuffed by a police officer, a second officer raced up, kicked him in the head and then placed him in a headlock.

“He’s on the ground and the other office just came and kicks him like a football player, he just kicks his head like he’s a football player,” said the woman.

Needless to say, she was stunned by the scene she captured.

“In my mind, I was just like in shock. I was like are you serious, you really just kicked this man and he’s helpless. He’s not resisting arrest or anything like that. Why are you really doing all of that,” she said.

Miami police said the officer, identified as Mario Figuerroa, has been on the force for two years. He has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Suazo was arrested for suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle. He reportedly crashed into a wall at the Culmer Place Apartments in Overtown then took off. That’s what led to the videotaped encounter and the kick in the head.

While Suazo is facing serious charges, his family contacting an attorney to take a closer look at the police action.