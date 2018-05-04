Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A Broward Grand Jury has decided not to indict a man involved in a deadly shooting at a CVS store in Davie last November.

Andre Smith, 20, was shot inside the store by Matthew Barry in what appears to have been a Craiglist deal gone wrong, according to police.

It began when Smith placed an ad on the site selling an iPhone 7. Barry responded to the ad and the two agreed to meet in the parking lot of the CVS at the corner of University Drive and Griffin Road.

Barry would later tell police that when he met Smith, who was there with another man, he felt like he was going to be robbed. When Barry went into the store to ask the clerk to call 911, Smith followed behind.

The store’s surveillance video shows Barry trying to get away from Smith as he pursued him around several different displays.

Moments later, shots rang out inside while frightened shoppers ran for cover. Smith was killed.

Davie police said the store’s surveillance tapes could be released to the public as early as Friday.