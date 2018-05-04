Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Military jets, stunning aerial acrobatics and parachute teams will thrill hundreds of thousands of spectators flocking to Ft. Lauderdale beach this weekend for the annual Air Show.

“You can’t ask for anything better. It’s patriotic, family oriented and on the beach,” said Chris Dirato who is a spokesman for the show.

The show will take place on Ft. Lauderdale beach Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4pm.

Admission is free for viewers in the central beach area along Sunrise Boulevard and State Road A1A.

A1A north of Sunrise Blvd to 14th Court will be closed to traffic.

Matt Gilbert brought his kids for the sneak preview Friday afternoon.

“I’m trying to avoid the traffic before the mayhem this weekend,” he said.

Jet Blue will open the show Saturday with an Airbus 320 commercial plane passing over the beach at 9:30 a.m. honoring and raising money for the Parkland shooting victims.

Air show regular Mike Wiskus will take to the sky in his trademark orange biplane to perform heart-stopping stunts.

“To be on the beach and see jets at mock speed, how cool is that?” he said.

The Navy’s F18 Super Hornet is headlining the air show replacing the Thunderbirds who pulled out because of a fatal accident in Nevada last month.

“The speed of it, the maneuverability, it’s unbelievable,” said Dale Thistler who watched a dry run on Friday.

There are paid parking options for the show near Sunrise Blvd. and Federal Highway including the Galleria Mall.

There are Uber, Lyft and taxi drop off points before the Sunrise Bridge and a bicycle valet to secure your two wheels.

Brightline is offering half price train fares to downtown.

Parents can get wristbands for kids to write your phone number should you get separated. Go early for the best seats on the beach.

There are VIP seats available. They cost $14.75-$29.75 both days, while Flight Line Club VIP passes (Drop Zone seats plus VIP parking, lunch and access to beer) cost $179. Go to CTSTickets.com.

Performances will take place from noon to 3:30 p.m. each day.

