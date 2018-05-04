Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The first Tropical Outlook of the year has been issued by the National Hurricane Center for this weekend’s rainmaker. A disturbance which is expected to bring rain to South Florida but not expected to develop into a tropical low.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system is forecast to move westward over the Florida peninsula on Saturday with no significant development.

It will, however, bring scattered storms with brief downpours over the weekend in South Florida.

“Moisture associated with disturbance will bring us bands of rain as we head into Saturday,” says CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez. “The atmosphere is very unsettled as we head into the weekend.”