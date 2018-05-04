Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Before you go out celebrating America’s favorite south of the border holiday, Cinco de Mayo, keep in mind that AAA and Budweiser will be offering free tows Friday night May 4th through 6 a.m. on Sunday May 6th.
The annual Tow To Go program provides a confidential ride and tow home from any bar or restaurant — free of charge — to anyone who may have had too much to drink.
You don’t even have to be a AAA member.
The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246
AAA notes that the program is designed to be used as a last resort and is offered based on availability of AAA service technicians and tow trucks.
The folks at Triple A recommend you pre-program their number, or a cab company’s number, into your phone ahead of time just in case.
Since 1998, the program has kept more than 25,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.
Important Tow To Go Guidelines:
- It’s a confidential local ride within a 10-mile radius to a safe location
- You can’t make an appointment to use the Tow to Go service, it is designed to be used as a last resort so have a designated driver before you have your first drink.
- If a person is too intoxicated to be safely transported in a tow truck, AAA may need to contact law enforcement to assist with getting the intoxicated individual a safe ride home.
- The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home.