MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Before you go out celebrating America’s favorite south of the border holiday, Cinco de Mayo, keep in mind that AAA and Budweiser will be offering free tows Friday night May 4th through 6 a.m. on Sunday May 6th.

The annual Tow To Go program provides a confidential ride and tow home from any bar or restaurant — free of charge — to anyone who may have had too much to drink.

You don’t even have to be a AAA member.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

AAA notes that the program is designed to be used as a last resort and is offered based on availability of AAA service technicians and tow trucks.

The folks at Triple A recommend you pre-program their number, or a cab company’s number, into your phone ahead of time just in case.

Since 1998, the program has kept more than 25,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines: