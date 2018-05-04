Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are so many things to do in South Florida including enjoying a day on the water. But it’s important to stay safe while boating and having the right equipment on board is key.

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer says that means having a marine GPS which provides your position through a latitude and longitude.

Having a latitude and longitude is critical information in case you need to be rescued.

The ocean is a big place in case you get in trouble on the water.