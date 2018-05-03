Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Florida residents have always gotten a price break when it comes to buying tickets for the theme parks at Universal Resort Orlando.

But their latest deal could be their best. Residents who buy a two-park pass for one day get the second day free.

Yes, we said free.

Normally, a one day ticket to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure goes for $170.

With this special promotion, you get two days of park-to-park access for the same price.

But there is a catch. Well, a couple actually.

First, the tickets must be used on any two days between May 1st and June 28th. Unused days will be forfeited.

Also, when purchasing tickets you must present proof of Florida residency at time of purchase and ticket pick-up. You will also need a UPC code from 12 oz. cans of Sprite or Fanta Orange.

That’s it.

So if you were thinking about a quick getaway to Universal’s parks before school lets out, why not take advantage of this special promotion before the summer vacation crazy-ness kicks.