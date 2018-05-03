Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) — Britain’s Royal Mint is selling official commemorative coins to mark the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

The five-pound coins include an image of the couple looking at each other.

A picture of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, is on the reverse.

You can buy one for as little as 13-pounds, which is about $18 or get the more expensive silver and gold versions.

The gold version, a limited edition, will set royal fans back nearly $2,700.

The wedding is May 19.