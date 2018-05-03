Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A City of Miami Police officer has been relieved of duty for a violation of policy reportedly stemming from a video on social media.

That video, posted on Facebook, shows an officer kicking a detained suspect in the head. The officer then jumps on top of the suspect while he’s on the ground, with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina released a statement Thursday that read the department, “Received a video of an incident involving one of my officers. The video depicts a clear violation of policy. The officer has been relieved of duty and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has been contacted.”

The officer was not immediately identified.