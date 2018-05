Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One person was injured when a small crane collapsed in Ft. Lauderdale.

Workers scrambled when the crane toppled at 1850 South Ocean Lane.

Ft. Lauderdale Fire said one man was injured in the collapse but they did not reveal the extent of the injury.

The worker was trapped underneath the crane. Firefighters were able to free him and he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a level one trauma alert.