By Gary Nelson
COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) – A burglar whose nefarious deed was captured on home security video in Cooper City has been nabbed by Broward County sheriff’s deputies.

Ryan Ouimet, 28, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s investigators were looking for him since three days after the video recorded break-in on April 23rd at a home in the 9400 block of N.W. 49 Street.

The homeowner’s cell phone alerted her that the burglary system in the house had been activated. The homeowner accessed the security app and watched as the thief burglarized the home, leaving with an arm full of jewelry.

Ouimet’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Carly Morgan was also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting him after the fact.

Detectives recovered a large amount of property they believe was taken in multiple burglaries in the area.

If you believe some of the loot could be yours, your asked to call (954) 435-2200 and describe it. It can be reclaimed by showing a police report from your burglary.

