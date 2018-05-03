Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Charges have been filed against a man who reportedly attacked two women in Little Haiti last week, raping one of them.

Tavares Canty, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday in Liberty City after police got a tip that he was in the area of 24th Avenue and 65th Street.

He was booked into jail overnight and is facing multiple counts including armed sexual assault, armed kidnapping, and armed burglary.

His arrest came six days after the attacks he’s accused of committing.

“We were thankful to the public, we received tips daily,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “If not for the help from the public we might not have been able to make this arrest. This is what we’ve asked for in the past, that you let us protect you.”

One of the women managed to get away after he came into her backyard, knocked on her door, and tried to kidnap her. Surveillance video shows him in the woman’s yard and their confrontation.

One hour after that frightening confrontation police said Canty attacked and raped a woman a few blocks away.

The victim’s stepmother says the victim’s newborn son was in the same room and two other children were in the home when the attack took place.

“We have no doubt that the crimes would have continued had he not been arrested because of his violent criminal past,” Colina said.

Police said that Canty was on his bicycle when he was taken into custody and he resisted arrest.

Colina said that Canty may also be responsible for at least four other cases including sexual battery, kidnapping, and voyeurism.

Canty has a long rap sheet including 23 felony arrests and nine convictions.