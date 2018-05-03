Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Local residents like Manny Rionda like to walk along the beach in Key Biscayne and never misses the trash on the beach.

“Trash from the beach, trash from the ocean so I got in the habit of picking up trash and I would find myself being diverted from my walk; picking up a piece of trash, going to the garbage can and then going back to my walk.”

He decided to simplify the concept to get other beach goers involved by creating a “Fill A Bag” station. Set on the sand in Key Biscayne is a wooden pole with multiple burlap bags hanging from it.

It’s simple, grab a bag fill it up with trash, empty it and hang it back up where you got it.

Rionda’s reusable bag clean up idea is just one of many that will be submitted to the Miami Foundation’s Public Space Challenge this year. The top ideas will share over $300,000 dollars in funding to bring their ideas to life.

Matthew Beatty, director of communications for Miami Foundation talked about the challenge saying, “The public space challenge give you that power by giving you resources.. to take the spaces that are all around you parks streets sidewalks, plazas, and create and activate them in unique ways that allow us all to engage in our community and our beautiful outdoors that we have here in Miami. “

Participants can visit PublicSpaceChallenge.org to answer two quick questions about their idea and submit it. The Challenge will be open for submissions through 11:59 PM May 3, 2018.