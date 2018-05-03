Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH CAROLINA (CBS Local) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the recall of over 35,000 pounds of ground beef after a consumer found hard plastic pieces in their meat.

JBS USA, Inc. reports that the beef is linked to their factory in Lenoir, North Carolina and was sold under several different brand names at Kroger stores. “The problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a consumer who found blue, hard plastic pieces in one of the products,” the USDA said in a May 2 statement.

The department added that the products were produced by the JBS factory on March 22 and shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana. There have been no confirmed reports of anyone becoming sick from consuming plastic bits which may have been mixed in.

The following products are part of the 17.7 tons of beef affected by the recall:

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN – 27% FAT” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

The USDA added that the recalled products also have the same establishment number which reads “EST. 34176” and can be found inside the USDA mark of inspection. Officials are urging costumers who may have bought the meat and put it in their freezer to throw it away or return it to the store.