Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER (CBSMiami) – It looks like a major storm is moving through the area inside the Florida Power and Light Command Center.

Weather maps show a major storm moving through the area and a power outage counter continues the update. It is all a simulation however part of the state-wide storm drill.

“We have different scenarios that have played out while certain things happen during the storm,” says Bill Orlove, spokesman for FPL. “Our crews and staff are challenged to what the next steps will be to getting power restored.”

The scenario plays out in real time over a week with over 3,000 employees taking part in the drill. A meteorologist working for FPL helps design the simulation from past storms that impacted the area.

Lessons learned from past storms and drills like this one will be implemented to improve storm response.

“Anytime we are able to learn how to prepare and better restore power means our customers will benefit,” says Orlove.

“I want to thank FP and L for taking this seriously,” says Governor Rick Scott, a guest at the drill.

He worked through Irma and knows first hand how important it is to be prepare.

“People talked together to each other and they worked together. That’s why the state did so well during Irma,” said the governor.

Infrastructure improvements helped with Irma last season and FPL continues to invest in new technology.

Drills like this one help to put those into practice and improve storm response.

“FPL has a plan and our customers should have one too,” adds Orlove.