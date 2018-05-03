Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Defensive tackle was a position that many thought the Miami Dolphins would target in last month’s NFL Draft.

They didn’t, but the team may have had other plans already in place.

Defensive tackle Akeem Spence has been acquired by Miami from the Detroit Lions for a late-round draft pick in 2019.

The Dolphins swung the deal announced Thursday to plug a hole created when they released five-time Pro Bowl tackle Ndamukong Suh for salary cap reasons. Spence will join a rotation at tackle that also includes Jordan Phillips, Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor.

Spence has 41 starts in a five-year NFL career. He was with Tampa Bay in 2013-16, and started 11 games for the Lions last year. His career totals include 8½ sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Spence was a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2013. He grew up in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)