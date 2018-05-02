Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami) – Two men whose arrest at a Starbucks in Philadelphia sparked a national outcry over racial profiling have settled a lawsuit with the city.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested on April 12th. A Starbucks manager called 911 on the men who hadn’t ordered anything and said they were loitering. Turns out they were simply waiting for a potential business partner.

The video of their arrests quickly went viral.

According to terms of the settlement, each man will receive one dollar as a symbolic gesture from the city which has promised to set-up a $200-thousand dollar program for young entrepreneurs. Robinson and Nelson will develop and run the program.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson personally apologized to the men for their arrests. The coffee giant reached an undisclosed financial settlement with the men and will close all stores for several hours later this month for racial bias training.