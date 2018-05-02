Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The intense manhunt for a suspected rapist who attacked two women in Little Haiti is over. Sources tell CBS4 News Tavares Canty is in custody, although not in jail just yet.

Our sources say he is on the way to the Miami Police Department after being arrested in the area of 24th Avenue and 65th Street.

No other details have been released.

Canty, 34, was wanted for attacking two women on the same day.

One of the women managed to get away after he came into her backyard, knocked on her door, and tried to kidnap her.

One hour after that frightening confrontation City of Miami Police say Canty allegedly raped a woman a few blocks away. The victim’s stepmother says the victim’s newborn son was in the same room and two other children were in the home when the attack took place.

Canty has a long rap sheet including 23 felony arrests and 9 convictions.