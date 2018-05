Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OSAKA, Japan (CBSMiami) — A roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan stalled on Tuesday, leaving riders suspended upside down for two hours.

There were more than 60 riders on the “Flying Dinosaur” coaster at the time.

Japanese Broadcaster NHK reported that the emergency stop was made after a safety device detected an abnormality.

No injuries were reported.