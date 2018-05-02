Filed Under:Horse Carriage, Local TV, Marriage, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – Royal officials say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take a carriage pulled by four gray horses to their upcoming wedding.

The carriage was chosen from the royal carriage collection.

gettyimages 953684866 Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Ride Horse Pulled Carriage To Royal Wedding

This Scottish State Coach which will carry Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle in wet weather along the processional route in Windsor following their marriage. (Source: VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

It will take them from Windsor Castle, through the town, then to their reception.

“I will be riding him before the carriage on the day,” said Philip Barnard-Brown, Senior Coachman to Queen Elizabeth II, as he stood next to a beautiful white horse. “He normally has a lead position because he’s a very quiet horse. You naturally try to put your quietest horses in the lead, for obvious reasons.”

The royal couple will also be featured on a coin to commemorate their union.

It features Prince Harry and Markle looking at each other — and the queen on the other side.

For more on this month’s royal wedding click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch