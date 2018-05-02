Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – Royal officials say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take a carriage pulled by four gray horses to their upcoming wedding.

The carriage was chosen from the royal carriage collection.

It will take them from Windsor Castle, through the town, then to their reception.

“I will be riding him before the carriage on the day,” said Philip Barnard-Brown, Senior Coachman to Queen Elizabeth II, as he stood next to a beautiful white horse. “He normally has a lead position because he’s a very quiet horse. You naturally try to put your quietest horses in the lead, for obvious reasons.”

The royal couple will also be featured on a coin to commemorate their union.

It features Prince Harry and Markle looking at each other — and the queen on the other side.

For more on this month’s royal wedding click here.