WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – During his campaign for the Oval Office, then-candidate Donald Trump produced a letter from his longtime physician which raised some eyebrows because the language used in it was strikingly similar to how Trump speaks.

Turns out red flags went up for a good reason. Dr. Harold Bornstein now admits that Trump dictated what was to be said in the letter to him.

The letter, written in 2015, contains phrases like “his physical strength and stamina are extraordinary” and says Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

One of the only medical stats the letter contained was Trump’s blood pressure of 110 over 65, which the letter called “astonishingly excellent.”

Bornstein later issued another letter written in a more business-like tone with information like Trump’s height, weight, and prescription medication.

On Tuesday, he claimed Trump’s ex-bodyguard Keith Schiller, Trump Organization chief legal officer Alan Garten and a third “large man” raided his office to retrieve the president’s medical records.

“They barged through the back door, they terrified the secretary, they pushed aside the patient that was in there,” Bornstein said.

The White House and a separate source familiar with the handover of Trump’s medical records disputed Bornstein’s description of the incident as a “raid.”

“As is standard operating procedure, the White House Medical Unit took possession of the President’s medical records,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters during an afternoon briefing.

A person familiar with the episode described altogether different circumstances, saying the handover had been completed peacefully, complicated only by Bornstein’s fumbling with his photocopy machine to make copies of the records.