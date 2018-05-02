Filed Under:Local TV, NW Miami-Dade Shooting, Rielle Creighton

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A father of five was shot and killed at a northwest Miami-Dade 24-hour market.

Willy Sabb, 58, was playing a slot machine at the Bawa Food Market, at 17th Avenue and 93rd Street, and he got into an argument with the clerk when he tried to cash out, according to his daughter and other family members. She said he went outside and was followed by the clerk who shot him multiple times.

Police confirmed the clerk was taken into custody for questioning.

Sabb’s family said he lost two sons to gun violence, one who was shot and killed a little more than six months ago.

