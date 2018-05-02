Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – The pictures from a Broward Sheriff’s office drug bust grab your attention.

There are rows and rows of pot packed into prescription pill bottles.

There are nearly 20 weapons like handguns, shotguns and high-powered rifles.

And BSO says a photo of what looks like a store selling drug paraphernalia takes you inside the Dania Beach home of father and son Richard and Brad Garabedian.

BSO says the father and son are charged with armed trafficking.

BSO Spokesperson Joy Oglesby says the arrest of these two men at their home last week is the culmination of a lengthy investigation by BSO’s Dania Beach Crime Suppression Unit and the BSO Swat Team.

“It took months to get the intelligence and get the information in order to make the arrest and their work still continues,” Oglesby said.

Among the things BSO wants to know — how long this alleged drug selling operation went on.

BSO says this isn’t medical marijuana.

“This was an illegal narcotic,” Oglesby said. “Marijuana is still illegal You have to have a prescription. And you definitely don’t sell it next to THC oil or cocaine.”

CBS 4 News went to the home. Two women there and several neighbors were not happy to see us and didn’t want to talk about the arrests, calling the BSO allegations “wrong.”

BSO, however, says this bust made this community a bit safer.

“Now we have a big cache of illegal drugs off the street and not falling into the hands of an unsuspecting child and not contributing to drug addiction is a big win for the detectives,” Oglesby said.

All told, BSO says they confiscated nearly 9-thousand grams of cannabis, nearly 400 grams of cocaine and more than $17-thousand dollars in cash. They also recovered thousands of rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

Both men who were arrested bonded out of jail late last week.