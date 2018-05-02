Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Zachary Cruz, brother of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, will have to appear before a judge in Broward after he was reportedly caught violating terms of his probation.

On March 19th, Cruz was arrested on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High after having already been warned by police to stay away from the school. He was charged with trespassing, for which he pleaded no contest, and given six months of probation.

Under terms of the probation, he was to stay at least a mile away from Douglas High and “not be present at any school unless enrolled.”

Cruz reportedly violated his probation on April 28th after he was caught driving without a valid driver’s license and for going within 25 feet of a parking lot for Park Vista Community High School, which is located in Lake Worth.

Cruz was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail late Tuesday and will be transferred to Broward’s jail before facing a judge.