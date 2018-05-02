Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Maybe Bob Dyland said it best when he sang “The times they are a-changin’.”

After 108 years, the Boy Scouts of America is changing the name of their iconic flagship program to reflect the huge influx of female participation.

On Wednesday, the organization announced that the new name will be “Scouts B-S-A” for kids ages 11 to 17.

The Cub Scouts, its program for seven to 10-year-olds, will keep its title and start admitting girls as well.

Both of the changes will take effect next February.