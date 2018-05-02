Filed Under:Boy Scouts, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Maybe Bob Dyland said it best when he sang “The times they are a-changin’.”

After 108 years, the Boy Scouts of America is changing the name of their iconic flagship program to reflect the huge influx of female participation.

On Wednesday, the organization announced that the new name will be “Scouts B-S-A” for kids ages 11 to 17.

The Cub Scouts, its program for seven to 10-year-olds, will keep its title and start admitting girls as well.

Both of the changes will take effect next February.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch