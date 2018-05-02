By Katherine Bostick



In just a few days, most mothers will be receiving gifts from their children and husbands or will be treated to a day or evening out for Mother’s Day. Florist shops, restaurants, and many other venues in the area are gearing up for a very busy Mother’s Day weekend. The list below is only a small sampling of the activities happening on Mother’s Day 2018. Check your local area for even more Mother’s Day activities and events.

Mother’s Day Dinner Cruise

Island Queen Cruises

401 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 379-5119

www.islandqueencruises.com

Make Mother’s Day memorable for your mom! Take her for a Mother’s Day Dinner Cruise. Spend 2 hours being pampered while aboard the luxurious Biscayne Lady Luxury Yacht. Enjoy three decks, two dance floors, three full bars, live music, and mother’s will receive a free 5 x 7 ‘Welcome Aboard Photo’. Cost is only $99.00 per adult for this relaxing cruise. Boarding starts at 1 p.m. and the cruise lasts from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Advance purchase is required as this cruise sells out fast.

Mother’s Day Brunch



3750 S. Flamingo Road

Davie, FL 33330

(954) 473-2955

If cruising the seas is not your mom’s style, try this on-solid-ground venue for Mother’s Day Brunch. Dine at the beautiful Flamingo Gardens and relax as you watch the flamingo’s stroll through the gardens. The menu for this year’s al fresco brunch includes seafood, pork, roasted turkey breast, eggs, pancakes, sausage, and more. Breads, salads, and desserts will also be available to soothe your taste buds. Price for the brunch begins at $38.95 for adults and $28.95 for children. Advance tickets are on sale now.

Special Offer For Mother’s Day



5910 SW 8th Street

Miami, FL 33144

(305) 967-9191

For a Mother’s Day event with a little more pizazz, Caro Entertainment’s special offer for Mother’s Day. A mere $60 will get mom into the Renaissance Ballroom for a live performance by MayLu, as well as a gourmet lunch and open bar. There will also be a dance party with DJ Gerson during the activities. So bring mom out for a party and brunch taking place from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Reservations are required for this event.

Kamelot



100 S.W. 3rd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 449-1025

Kamelot, a power metal band from Tampa, will be giving a concert on Mother’s Day 2018. The concert will be held at the Revolution Live building in Fort Lauderdale. The venue can hold 1100 patrons within the main floor, the 2nd floor, and the VIP lounge located on the mezzanine. The outside stage and balconies can hold another 2000 people. Kamelot with Delin & Battle Beast will be performing from Sunday at 7:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. on Monday. Tickets cost between $30 and $32 per person. Beer, mixed alcoholic drinks, water, sodas, and other drinks are available for purchase at the two full-service bars.

Mother’s Day Brunch 2018

Xtreme Action Park

5300 Powerline Road



(954) 491-6265

Treat your mom to brunch at one of Florida’s largest indoor action parks. After brunch, mom can have fun playing in the arcade, enjoy go-kart racing, bowling, jump on a trampoline, and much more at Extreme Action Park. If mom is really outgoing, she can take advantage of the Ropes Course Adventure, the roller skating rink, or a glow-in-the-dark bazooka blast game. Even if mom doesn’t want to enjoy the action park, she can still be taken back to her childhood by visiting the All-American Café, or the Hershey’s Ice Cream Shake Shoppe. Mom’s brunch is free on Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

