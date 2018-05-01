Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Politics, Robert Mueller, Russia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – President Donald Trump has slammed the disclosure of special counsel Robert Mueller’s questions for him, calling the leak “disgraceful.”

It’s unclear to whom Trump was referring to the leak. On Monday evening, a source reiterated to CNN that the questions had been written by Trump’s legal team, extrapolating from topics discussed with the special counsel, and confirmed the accuracy of topics as reported on by The New York Times.

Mueller is interested in asking Trump a variety of questions related to the 2016 campaign and people from Trump’s personal life, business interactions and administration, according to Mueller’s list of questions for Trump obtained and reported on by The New York Times.

The topics, which can be classified into four main areas, involve questions about Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and any Russian coordination with his presidential campaign, according to The New York Times.

Referring to the possibility that Mueller could be investigating potential obstruction of justice by Trump, the President later tweeted, “It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt!”

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch