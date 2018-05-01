Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Some voters in Miami-Dade County are going to the polls Tuesday for a special election to choose a new lawmaker in State House District 114.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m.

This special election was set when former representative Daisy Baez resigned from office after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor perjury charge for lying about her address on her voter registration in order to make it appear that she lived in the district, which is required by the state constitution.

Voters in the district, which includes Flagami in the city of Miami down through Coral Gables, West Miami, South Miami and parts of Pinecrest and Cutler Bay, will choose from among Republican Andrew Vargas, 35, an insurance litigation attorney and law partner to one-time Miami State Rep. Carlos Trujillo, now in the Trump administration; Democrat Javier Fernandez, 42, a land-use attorney and lobbyist; and Independent Liz de las Cuevas, 49, a Miami-Dade public school educator.

More than 12,500 voters have already cast their ballot in this election via Mail Ballot or Early Voting. Of those votes, Republican voters had cast 5,634 ballots compared to 4,643 by Democrats.

This election will decide who will hold the seat, but only for six months before it is up for grabs again.

Voters are encouraged to review their customized sample ballot before heading to the polls.

Every voter must go to their assigned voting location on Election Day, which can be found on their Voter Information Card, by going to the Elections Department website, or by calling 311.

Voters must bring a valid and current identification that contains a photo and their signature.

Florida City is also voting on an annexation proposal and North Miami voters are voting on four bond initiatives worth a combined $120 million to finance public works projects, land acquisition, housing and new and renovated government complexes.

