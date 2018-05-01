Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A memorial service will be held this Thursday for a North Miami woman whose body was found dumped on a road in northern Florida.

Aileen Seiden, 30, died April 23 after she was severely beaten in a motel room near Apalachicola, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Charged in her death are Christina Araujo, 38, and Zachary Abell, 30, who live in the same apartment complex as Seiden in North Miami.

Seiden and Araujo worked at Abell’s used-car company Abell Automotive. They were coming back from a business trip to Texas and stopped Eastpoint, a tiny town in the Big Bend region.

The trio rented a single room and then some sort of fight broke out. Abell and Araujo reportedly beat and bludgeoned Seiden, causing a massive amount of blood loss on one of the two beds in the room.

“It’s some kind of a love triangle,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith said. “We believe the male suspect may have been involved with both women. We know he’s abused both women in the past. He’s a real low-life, a thug.”

Abell and Araujo reportedly then dragged Seiden’s body to their car and set off for South Florida. At one point they stopped and dumped Seiden’s unconscious body on the side of a deserted road. She was dead by the time a passerby found her.

Arriving back in South Florida, Abell and Araujo stayed with a friend in Davie. When they let it slip what had happened, that friend called the police.

Araujo and Abell were arrested April 24th and have been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.