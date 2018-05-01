Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Intermodal Center, Miami Norland Senior High School, Stealing Cars, Track And Field, Tyrese Cooper

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nationally ranked track star from South Florida is in trouble with the law tonight.

Tyrese Cooper was arrested after police say he and three others tried to steal rental cars from the Miami Intermodal Center near Miami International Airport.

The 18-year-old is a student at Miami Norland Senior High School where he is a track star.

Cooper holds several records and is ranked among the best high school sprinters in the country.

He was set to compete at the state championships this Friday.

