WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Iranian nuclear deal, already on thin ice, is even more uncertain after the Israeli government claimed it has proof that Iran lied about its nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims to have evidence that Iran has lied about the shape and scope of its nuclear program.

“After signing the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran intensified its effort to hide its secret nuclear files,” he said.

On Monday, Netanyahu unveiled what he said were thousands of documents taken from Iran’s “atomic archive.” He said they prove Tehran was developing nuclear weapons even as it said power plants were its only nuclear goal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed Iran while flying back to the U.S. from the Middle East.

“The Iranians have consistently taken the position that they’ve never had a program like this. This will belie any notion that there wasn’t a program like this,” he said.

The Iranian nuclear deal was signed in 2015. It lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for allowing its nuclear facilities to be inspected. President Donald Trump has until May 12th to re-certify it.

“I’m not telling you what I’m doing, but a lot of people think they know. And on or before the 12th, we’ll make a decision, that doesn’t mean we won’t negotiate a real agreement,” he said.

One Iranian official described Netanyahu’s presentation as ridiculous and said the evidence was fabricated.

Russia and the European Union say they’re committed to maintaining the deal with Iran.