MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

Representatives from 30 companies will be looking to fill hundreds of positions Wednesday morning at a major job fair in Coral Gables.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Basketball Fieldhouse/Watsco Center on the campus of the University of Miami at 1245 Dauer Drive.

So who’s hiring?

Highgate Hotels will be offering on the spot interviews for (6) Room Attendants, (3) House Attendants, (3) Front Desk Agents, (2) Engineers, (2) Restaurant Servers, Front desk agent/ Bell Attendant and a Front Desk Agent / Night Auditor for their Yve Hotel Miami located in Downtown and Washington Park South Beach.

HCA Healthcare is looking for Nurses, Allied Health Professionals, Food and Nutrition, Nursing Support, Environmental Services and a variety of other skill sets, as many as possible. Positions are available in Miami, Broward, Palm Beach and Treasure Coast hospital locations.

Park One is looking for 100 plus people to join their team as part and full-time Valet Attendants, Cashiers and Maintenance Professionals. Positions are available all throughout South Florida.

Miami Dolphins are hiring for 20 Guest Experience Representatives and Parking Specialists. No experience needed. Flexible Schedule.

Waste Connections is hiring for Diesel Mechanics, Dispatchers, Heavy Equipment Mechanics, CDL Drivers, Sales Reps and Helper/Laborers.

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce is hiring for a General Sales Manager, Affiliate Sales Manager and 7 Salesperson positions.

SCI– Service Corporation International has more than 10 openings for sales professionals all over Miami and will offer on-the-spot interviews at the event. SCI was certified Great Places to work 2018 and is North America’s largest single provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services.

VE Restaurant Group is hiring at Havana 1957, Oh! Mexico, Tapas & Tintos, Barsecco, Blume Nightclub, Mercato della Pescheria and Cerveceria de Barrio. Positions include Managers (Front of the House), Assistant Managers, Bar Managers, Bartenders, Servers, Bussers, Hostess, Chefs, Line Cooks, Prep Cook, Dishwashers, HR Coordinators(Recruiting Specialist) and Director of Operations.

ALDI is looking to hire a large number of Store Associates $12.70/hour, Shift Managers $17.20/hour and Manager Trainees $24/hour in Homestead, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, West Kendall, Hialeah and West Miami.

City Furniture has over 90 positions available for different departments in Miami and other locations. Sales Associates for City and Ashley HomeStores, Operations Supervisor, Delivery Drivers, Warehouse Associates, Fleet Mechanic, Customer Service (Call Center).

Miami Herald will be offering on the spot interviews for Sales Contractors for Dade & Broward locations.

Orkin Pest Control will be at the event hiring for Technicians and Sales Representatives in the Miami area. Competitive pay and benefits package offered. Onsite interviews will be offered for immediate opportunities.

Atlantis University is hiring Admissions Personnel, Appointment Setters, Professors, and WIOA Programs – Technology. Administrative Assistants and Advertising/Marketing Professionals.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.