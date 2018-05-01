Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The brother of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is back behind bars.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of the teen who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

Zachary, 18, violated the terms of his probation following an arrest earlier this year for trespassing at the Parkland school both brothers attended at one point.

Zachary was initially arrested on March 19th on the Stoneman Douglas campus after having already been warned by police to stay away from the school.

He was charged with trespassing, to which he later pleaded no contest.

Zachary Cruz violated his probation on April 28th by driving without a valid driver’s license and for going within 25 feet of a parking lot at Park Vista Community High School, which is located in Lake Worth.

Zachary Cruz was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday.