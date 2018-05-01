Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a woman in Miami.

It happened April 27th, near NW 13th Avenue and 67th Street.

The woman told police she had just finished dropping off shoes at a church when a man approached her and asked her if she drinks and smokes. She said he then told her she should come home with him so he could take care of her.

That man was later identified as 33-year-old Brenard Carr, according to police.

The woman said when she ignored his advances, the man grabbed her near her hip area to pull her towards him. She was able to break free and ran towards her sister. When they both began to walk toward the woman’s home which was nearby, she said the man briefly followed them.

Carr was arrested Monday and remains in jail.