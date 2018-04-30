Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Violence in Southwest Miami-Dade. Two men are killed within 30 minutes of each other and within blocks of each other early Monday and a family member of one of the victims is speaking out, saying the family is “in disbelief.”

Miami-Dade Police say it does not appear the two crimes are connected.

Detectives say this deadly day started at 2:53 a.m. when they received a call that a man had been shot and killed at a home at SW 115th Court and 221st St.

“Police have no information to release about a subject in this case or a cause for the shooting,” explained Detectives Argemis Colome to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

Next-door neighbor Adam McKay said, “My girlfriend woke up after she heard a gunshot and got up and by the time I looked out nothing was there. I didn’t know the guy. I thought it was someone else but I just didn’t know the guy.”

McKay and other neighbors said they were alarmed.

“It is kind of crazy,” he said. “I mean I have kids in the house. I wish this wasn’t happening.”

Another neighbor who did not want to be identified said, “It’s sad. We have kids around. You just never know what can happen from one day to the next.”

Coincidentally, Miami-Dade Police responded to another scene at 3:20 a.m. at SW 113th Ave. and 219th St.

Det. Colome said preliminary information revealed that a man had shot and killed his cousin during an argument. Charges are pending. Police do not know what lead to that fight.

Family members descended on the home that is not far from US1 and the Florida Turnpike.

“All we can do is pray. Violence is everywhere in the family as well. The family is hurt and in disbelief. Death does not exclude them. Violence does not exclude them,” said family member and Pastor Kenneth Day.

“As far as I know they were good people, those two cousins,” he said.

“Did they have any problems before this?” Peter asked the Pastor. “Not that I know of,” he replied.

“Only God can sort this out,” he said. “Violence is everywhere. There were four to five shootings I heard about this morning all by itself. When will it end? We don’t know. We don’t know.”

Police urge anyone with information about the first shooting on SW 115th Court to call them or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).